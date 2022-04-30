Buffalo vs. Worcester Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Red Sox go for their second straight win on Saturday when they play the Bisons.

The Red Sox evened their series with the Bisons on Friday night when they won 8-6. They broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and then held on the rest of the game to win.

How to Watch Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

The win snapped a two-game losing streak to the Bisons and moved them to 12-10 on the year and a game back of the Bisons for No.1 in the International League standings.

The Bisons will be looking to get the edge in the series on Saturday with a win.

Buffalo has won two of its three series this year and is looking to get another one this weekend, but it must win on Saturday.

The Bisons have already beat the Cubs and RailRaiders four times and split a six-game set with the Red Wings.

Both teams have played well this year, so it is only fitting that they are even in their first series. The winner on Saturday will have a leg up on the other with a chance to win the series on Sunday.

