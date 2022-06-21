The Knights face the Red Sox at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on Tuesday in Minor League Baseball action.

Triple-A action continues on Tuesday when Charlotte travels to face Worcester at Polar Park on Tuesday. The Knights are last in the International League East with a 25-41 record, while the Red Sox are seventh in the division at 32-34. John Parke will be starting on the mound for Charlotte on Tuesday, with Brayan Bello doing the same for the team from Worcester.

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The WooSox's most recent action was on Father's Day where the team held on to take the series finale over the Toledo Mud Hens (34-30), 5-4 in front of over seven thousand fans at Polar Park.

The game was 0-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning until Ryan Fitzgerald hit a three-run homer that landed over the Worcester Wall, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Fitzgerald hit his team-leading 12th homer of the season on Sunday. Worcester then added a pair of runs in the eighth to extend the lead to 5-1 with just an inning left on the day. Despite a ninth-inning push from Toledo, the WooSox held on for the Father's Day victory.

