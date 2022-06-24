Skip to main content

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Smokies host game four of their six-game series with the Lookouts and look to pick up their fifth win in a row in minor league baseball.

The Lookouts (32-34) have three more games against the Smokies (36-30) to pick up the last three wins in the series and even it at three a piece. 

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Smokies picked up game one on Tuesday in a close 7-6 battle. Wednesday brought a slightly bigger scoring deficit with an 11-7 win and last night's game resulted in a 6-2 victory for Tennessee. 

In last night's game, Tennessee got on the board early with two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead. Chattanooga answered with one run of its own in the top of the third to cut the lead in half, but the Smokies negated that run with another of their own. 

Additional runs from the Smokies in the bottom of the fifth made it 5-1. The Lookouts made an attempt at a comeback, but it was stopped at only one run in the eighth and the Smokies scored one more to secure the 6-2 win.  

The Lookouts are desperately looking for a win tonight after losing seven of their last ten. The Smokies will look to pick up the last three wins in the series for the sweep.

