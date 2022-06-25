Skip to main content

How to Watch El Paso Chihuahuas at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chihuahuas have taken three of first four games from River Cats in their six-game set as the two sides meet again on Saturday.

The Chihuahuas (40-30) got some late heroics on Friday night to post their second straight victory over the River Cats (28-42) and the teams will run it back Saturday night at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

How to Watch El Paso Chihuahuas at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

El Paso, the top minor-league affiliate of the Padres, blew leads of 5-0 and 8-5 but struck for three runs in the top of the ninth to top Sacramento on Friday, 11-8. C.J. Hinojosa drove in the go-ahead run with a single before a misplay by River Cats left fielder Austin Dean led to two more runs.

Luis Campusano drove in three runs for the Chihuahuas while Isan Díaz knocked home two for Sacramento, the Giants' top farm club.

Left-hander Luke Westphal, a 33-year-old career minor-leaguer, will start for El Paso on Saturday. In 14 appearances, six of them starts, Westphal is 2-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 37 innings this season. This will be his third consecutive start. 

Westphal took a no-decision In a loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, surrendering two runs in just over four innings of work. Sacramento will work the game by committee out of the bullpen, with the opener to be determined.

