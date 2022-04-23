How to Watch Dodgers at River Cats

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Dodgers at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers can wrap up a series win at Sacramento against the River Cats on Saturday after taking three of the first four games.

The Dodgers (11-5) beat the River Cats (8-8) in a 1-0 pitcher's duel on Friday night and can wrap up a win in their six-game series with a victory on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Dodgers at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Sacramento River Cats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City scored on an RBI double by Andy Burns in the top of the first and four Dodgers pitchers made it stand up, limiting the River Cats to five hits. Starter Ryan Pepiot struck out eight in five scoreless innings to get the victory. Michael Plassmeyer surrendered four hits in six innings and struck out seven but took the loss.

Veteran left-hander Robbie Erlin gets the start for OKC on Saturday night. In three starts, he has a 6.39 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in 12.2 innings. He comes off a strong outing on Sunday at El Paso, allowing a run on three hits over 5.2 innings. He last pitched in the majors with Atlanta in 2020.

The Dodgers are tied with Round Rock for the early-season lead in the Pacific Coast League's East Division. Sacramento is one game behind Salt Lake in the West, tied with Las Vegas and Reno. 

The River Cats are the top minor-league affiliate for the Giants.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

