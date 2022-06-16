Skip to main content

How to Watch Corpus Christi Hooks at Springfield Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Springfield Cardinals host the Corpus Christi Hooks in a Double-A matchup on Thursday.

This will be the third game of a six-game series between the Springfield Cardinals and the Corpus Christi Hooks.

How to Watch Corpus Christi Hooks at Springfield Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KYTV- Springfield, MO)

Live stream Corpus Christi Hooks at Springfield Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Springfield is winning this series so far, getting the first two victories. Both of these teams are in the Texas League. Springfield sits in last place in the North division and Corpus Christi is last in the South division. Can either gain momentum in this series to turn their season around?

Springfield is on a four-game winning streak and beat Corpus Christi 3-0 in game one. On Tuesday, it couldn't have been a more different game, but the result was the same. The Cardinals won 10-8, but were down 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. They then were able to score seven runs in that inning. The Hooks then gained the lead, but the Cardinals scored in the eighth and walked it off in the ninth on a two-run home run.

Connor Lunn takes the mound for the Cardinals. He is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA. Misael Tamarez will go for the Hooks. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA. Expect a lot of offense once again for this matchup. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Corpus Christi Hooks at Springfield Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KYTV- Springfield, MO)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18047681
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Hooks at Cardinals

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch Alouettes at Argonauts

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his three run home run with designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy