How to Watch Hooks at Cardinals

This will be the third game of a six-game series between the Springfield Cardinals and the Corpus Christi Hooks.

How to Watch Corpus Christi Hooks at Springfield Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KYTV- Springfield, MO)

Springfield is winning this series so far, getting the first two victories. Both of these teams are in the Texas League. Springfield sits in last place in the North division and Corpus Christi is last in the South division. Can either gain momentum in this series to turn their season around?

Springfield is on a four-game winning streak and beat Corpus Christi 3-0 in game one. On Tuesday, it couldn't have been a more different game, but the result was the same. The Cardinals won 10-8, but were down 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. They then were able to score seven runs in that inning. The Hooks then gained the lead, but the Cardinals scored in the eighth and walked it off in the ninth on a two-run home run.

Connor Lunn takes the mound for the Cardinals. He is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA. Misael Tamarez will go for the Hooks. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA. Expect a lot of offense once again for this matchup.

