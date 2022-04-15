How to Watch Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints

The Indians go for their sixth straight win on Friday when they take on the Saints

The Indians and Saints had a day off on Thursday when the third game of the series was postponed due to weather. The two teams will make up that game on May 25th.

How to Watch MiLB: Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

While it is nice to have a day off, the Indians wanted to play as they have been red-hot winning five in a row and the first two of its series with the Saints.

Indianapolis won the first two games 5-1 and 5-0 as the pitching has been fantastic for the Indians in the series.

The consecutive wins come after they took four of six from the Storm Chasers in their first series of the year.

Friday they will look to stay hot against a Saints team that is trying to avoid losing their third straight.

St. Paul came into the series winners of five of six against the Bats in its first series of the year.

The Saints had scored 33 runs during the last three games of that series but their bats have gone quiet against the Indians pitching.

Friday they will look to solve that riddle and get back in the win column against a streaking Indians team.

