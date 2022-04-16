The Saints will look to win their second straight game against the Indians on Saturday afternoon in minor league baseball action.

The Saints got their first win of the series against the Indians on Friday when they won 6-4. They had dropped the first two games 5-1 and 5-0 before having Thursday's game postponed due to weather.

How to Watch MiLB: Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Saints' bats had been silenced through the first two games but they were able to break through with four runs in the bottom of the third and then scored two more in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-0 lead.

The Indians would rally with three in the seventh and one more in the ninth, but the Saints were able to hold on for the win.

On Saturday afternoon, they will look to make it two in a row as they try and slow down the streaking Indians once again.

The loss on Friday snapped a five-game winning streak for the Indians and was just their third loss of the year.

Their pitchers had given up just six total runs in those five wins but had trouble slowing down the Saints of Friday.

Saturday, they will look to get back on track and secure a series win against the Saints in their first meeting of the year.

