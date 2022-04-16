The IronPIgs will look to win their second game against the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon

The IronPIgs snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday in the first game of the doubleheader against Worcester when they won 7-3.

How to Watch MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Watch MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately they couldn't make it two in a row as they lost the nightcap 7-5. The loss dropped them to just 4-6 on the year and was the third loss in four games against the Red Sox.

It has been a tough series so far for the IronPigs, but they can salvage a series tie if they can win on Saturday and then again on Sunday in the series finale.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to keep the from happening as it goes for its ninth win already this season.

The Red Sox have played really well this year as they took five of six from the Jumbo Shrimp and have now taking three of the first four against the IronPigs.

It has been a great start to the season and one they will look to extend on Saturday in the fifth game of a six-game set with the IronPigs.

