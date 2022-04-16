Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The IronPIgs will look to win their second game against the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon

The IronPIgs snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday in the first game of the doubleheader against Worcester when they won 7-3.

Unfortunately they couldn't make it two in a row as they lost the nightcap 7-5. The loss dropped them to just 4-6 on the year and was the third loss in four games against the Red Sox.

It has been a tough series so far for the IronPigs, but they can salvage a series tie if they can win on Saturday and then again on Sunday in the series finale.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to keep the from happening as it goes for its ninth win already this season.

The Red Sox have played really well this year as they took five of six from the Jumbo Shrimp and have now taking three of the first four against the IronPigs.

It has been a great start to the season and one they will look to extend on Saturday in the fifth game of a six-game set with the IronPigs.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
