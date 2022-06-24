Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Woo Sox look to make it five in a row as they continue to climb the East standings when they face the Knights on Friday.

The Woo Sox (34-34) seem to finally be clicking after recording their fifth shutout of the month over the Knights (25-43) in a 4-0 victory on Wednesday and they picked up another 4-3 win last night. The Red Sox have now won four in a row and have moved back up to sixth place in the East standings. 

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last evening's game was a tight one, but the Red Sox were able to hold on for the win with a late run. Unlike Wednesday's early start, the Woo Sox didn't get on the board until the sixth inning last night. While they scored three quick runs, the Knights answered with three of their own to tie things up. 

An eighth-inning run followed by strong pitching to close out the game was enough to give the Woo Sox their fourth win in a row as they continue to draw closer to the top of the leaderboard. 

A win for the Woo Sox tonight will tie their longest win streak of the season at five games which they have done twice this season so far. 

