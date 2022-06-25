Knights at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Charlotte Knights try to get their first win of the series against the Worcester Red Sox who are looking for their sixth straight win.

After the Worcester Red Sox earned two shutout victories and a close 4-3 win in game three, the WooSox laid it on yesterday, beating the Charlotte Knights 10-2. Worcester has now won five games in a row which is good enough for its longest streak of the season.

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

The WooSox used six pitchers but only gave up two runs. One was on the very first pitch of the game for the Knights, but Worcester more than countered by scoring four in the bottom of the first alone. This series has been a nice bounce back for the WooSox. They played the Mud Hens and lost four in a row before this win streak.

Charlotte is yet to announce its starter for this game five and try to salvage the back end of this six-game series. Brian Keller will start for the WooSox. He is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA. He will keep competing to make his first appearance in the big leagues.

