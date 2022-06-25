Knights at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Charlotte Knights try to get their first win of the series against the Worcester Red Sox who are looking for their sixth straight win.

After the Worcester Red Sox earned two shutout victories and a close 4-3 win in game three, the WooSox laid it on yesterday, beating the Charlotte Knights 10-2. Worcester has now won five games in a row which is good enough for its longest streak of the season.

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The WooSox used six pitchers but only gave up two runs. One was on the very first pitch of the game for the Knights, but Worcester more than countered by scoring four in the bottom of the first alone. This series has been a nice bounce back for the WooSox. They played the Mud Hens and lost four in a row before this win streak. 

Charlotte is yet to announce its starter for this game five and try to salvage the back end of this six-game series. Brian Keller will start for the WooSox. He is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA. He will keep competing to make his first appearance in the big leagues. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN+
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18590479
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Nationals at Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

Knights at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18591180
Track and Field

How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
imago1003246570h
2022 Memorial Cup Hockey

How to Watch Sea Dogs vs. Cataractes

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Xfinity Daytona
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Tennessee Lottery 250 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18362767
2022 US Senior Open Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18230581 (1)
USFL

How to Watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy