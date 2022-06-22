Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knights face the Red Sox at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on Wednesday in minor league baseball action.

The WooSox receive a visit from the last-placed Knights on Wednesday in game two of their International League East matchup at Polar Park. Worcester entered the series in seventh place in the division with a 32-34 record, while Charlotte was last in the IL East at 25-41.

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The WooSox's most recent action was on Father's Day where the team held on to take the series finale over the Toledo Mud Hens (34-30), 5-4 in front of over 7,000-plus fans at Polar Park. The game was 0-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning until Ryan Fitzgerald hit a three-run homer that landed over the Worcester Wall, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead. 

Fitzgerald hit his team-leading 12th homer of the season on Sunday. Worcester then added a pair of runs in the eighth to extend the lead to 5-1 with just an inning left on the day. Despite a ninth-inning push from Toledo, the WooSox held on for the Father's Day victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

