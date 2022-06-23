Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knights face the Red Sox at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday in minor league baseball action.

The WooSox receive a visit from the last-placed Knights on Thursday in game three of their International League East matchup at Polar Park. Worcester entered the series in seventh place in the division with a 32-34 record while Charlotte was last in the IL East at 25-41.

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The WooSox took game one of the series against the Knights on Tuesday at home with a 5-0 shutout victory. Brayan Bello got the start and win for Worcester taking his 2022 record to 8-4 to go along with his 2.43 ERA. The right-handed pitcher went for seven innings on Tuesday where he allowed five hits and notched seven strikeouts.

John Parke started for the Knights on Tuesday and went for just over five innings allowing six hits and three runs along the way. Parke is now 2-6 in 2022 with a paltry 6.62 ERA.

The Knights and the Red Sox face off in game three on Thursday at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18461241
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago0043624840h
2022 Memorial Cup Hockey

How to Watch Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Hamilton Bulldogs

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18578914
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Jabari Smith
SI Guide

It’s NBA Draft Day

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy