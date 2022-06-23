The Knights face the Red Sox at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday in minor league baseball action.

The WooSox receive a visit from the last-placed Knights on Thursday in game three of their International League East matchup at Polar Park. Worcester entered the series in seventh place in the division with a 32-34 record while Charlotte was last in the IL East at 25-41.

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The WooSox took game one of the series against the Knights on Tuesday at home with a 5-0 shutout victory. Brayan Bello got the start and win for Worcester taking his 2022 record to 8-4 to go along with his 2.43 ERA. The right-handed pitcher went for seven innings on Tuesday where he allowed five hits and notched seven strikeouts.

John Parke started for the Knights on Tuesday and went for just over five innings allowing six hits and three runs along the way. Parke is now 2-6 in 2022 with a paltry 6.62 ERA.

The Knights and the Red Sox face off in game three on Thursday at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

