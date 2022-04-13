How to Watch the IronPigs at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Triston Casas and the WooSox look for their seventh win of the season when they take on the IronPigs on Wednesday.

After the WooSox got a complete team effort in Tuesday’s home-opener, the IronPigs and Red Sox will square off in game two of their series on Wednesday night at Polar Park.

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Worcester starter Thomas Pannone went five shutout innings to set the tone for the WooSox, while top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted a 477-foot home run for his second big fly of the season, leading Worcester to an 8-3 win over the IronPigs in game one of the series.

Along with Casas’s bomb, WooSox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez hit his second home run of the season, a two-run homer, and is now batting an impressive .292 to start the season, with three RBIs on Tuesday night. Then, Worcester’s Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run home run to give Worcester an 8-3 lead, with six runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from Lehigh.

Worcester and Lehigh will square off in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at Polar Park.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
