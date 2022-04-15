How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

The IronPigs look to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday when they play a doubleheader against the Red Sox

The IronPigs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday after their game was postponed due to rain on Thursday.

How to Watch MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV

The IronPIgs got a much-needed day off after they lost the first two games of the series 8-3 and 7-3.

The back-to-back losses to the Red Sox have dropped their record to 3-5 in the early part of the season.

Lehigh Valley split a six-game series with the Clippers last week, but this series has not started off well.

The Red Sox, though, will look to stay hot on Friday as they come into the day on a five-game winning streak.

Worcester opened the season by taking five of six from the Jumbo Shrimp and hasn't slowed down against the IronPigs.

The Red Sox bats have been hot as they have already hit nine home runs as a team and are led by Yolmer Sanchez who has two home runs and is batting .308 in the early season.

MiLB plays just seven-inning doubleheaders and this will be the second game of the day.

