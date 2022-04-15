Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel

The IronPigs look to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday when they play a doubleheader against the Red Sox

The IronPigs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday after their game was postponed due to rain on Thursday.

How to Watch MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The IronPIgs got a much-needed day off after they lost the first two games of the series 8-3 and 7-3.

The back-to-back losses to the Red Sox have dropped their record to 3-5 in the early part of the season.

Lehigh Valley split a six-game series with the Clippers last week, but this series has not started off well.

The Red Sox, though, will look to stay hot on Friday as they come into the day on a five-game winning streak.

Worcester opened the season by taking five of six from the Jumbo Shrimp and hasn't slowed down against the IronPigs.

The Red Sox bats have been hot as they have already hit nine home runs as a team and are led by Yolmer Sanchez who has two home runs and is batting .308 in the early season.

MiLB plays just seven-inning doubleheaders and this will be the second game of the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

MiLB: Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Logano Dirt NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race, Final Practice

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska in College Softball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
imago1011275792h
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17212007
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_17970120
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Final Practice

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_17231101
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy