Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The IronPigs will look to bounce back after a tough 13-1 loss to the Red Sox to finish out the series on Sunday.

The IronPigs and Red Sox will finish out a six-game series this Easter Sunday. The Red Sox lead the IronPigs 4-1 on the series. Lehigh Valley is currently sitting at 4-7 on the season while Worcester is 9-2. The IronPigs handed the Red Sox their second loss of the season on Friday with a 7-3 victory in game one of a double-header.

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The WooSox were able to bounce back after their loss to the IronPigs on Friday to pick up wins in game two of the doubleheader by a score of 7-5. Not only did the team emerge victorious on Friday, but they laid down a beating on Saturday against the IronPigs with a 13-1 win. 

Worcester started off the game solidly yesterday, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The team added two runs each in the second and third inning to take a whopping 9-0 lead over Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs finally got on the board in the top of the fifth scoring their only run of the game. The WooSox added another four runs to take home the win.

If the IronPigs want any chance at a win today, they will need to regroup and improve on both offense and defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 9, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) in the second half of their Major League Soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center. Los Angeles Galaxy won, 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 seconds ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Chicharito (14) tries for a shot on goal against Charlotte FC goal keeper CharKristijan Kahlina (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch USC at Oregon

By Evan Lazar14 seconds ago
USATSI_12870069
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
USATSI_18104012
USFL

How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
USATSI_18094903
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs RS Berkane

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy