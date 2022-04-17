The IronPigs will look to bounce back after a tough 13-1 loss to the Red Sox to finish out the series on Sunday.

The IronPigs and Red Sox will finish out a six-game series this Easter Sunday. The Red Sox lead the IronPigs 4-1 on the series. Lehigh Valley is currently sitting at 4-7 on the season while Worcester is 9-2. The IronPigs handed the Red Sox their second loss of the season on Friday with a 7-3 victory in game one of a double-header.

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The WooSox were able to bounce back after their loss to the IronPigs on Friday to pick up wins in game two of the doubleheader by a score of 7-5. Not only did the team emerge victorious on Friday, but they laid down a beating on Saturday against the IronPigs with a 13-1 win.

Worcester started off the game solidly yesterday, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The team added two runs each in the second and third inning to take a whopping 9-0 lead over Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs finally got on the board in the top of the fifth scoring their only run of the game. The WooSox added another four runs to take home the win.

If the IronPigs want any chance at a win today, they will need to regroup and improve on both offense and defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.