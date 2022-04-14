The WooSox are the only one-loss team remaining in Triple-A. They face the IronPigs on Thursday.

After the WooSox won the first two games of the series to remain the only one-loss team in Triple-A, Worcester and the IronPigs continue a six-game series on Thursday night at Polar Park.

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The WooSox offense remained red-hot as they improved to 7-1 on the season with a 7-3 victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Worcester smashed four extra-base hits in the win, including three doubles and another home run by top prospect Triston Casas.

After smoking a 477-foot home run in Tuesday night’s win, Casas hit a 110-mile-per-hour missile that traveled 410 feet over the Worcester Wall in right field. The long ball marked Casas’ second homer in as many days and his third of the season.

Another top prospect in the Red Sox organization, Connor Seabold, pitched five innings of one-hit ball for Worcester in Wednesday night’s all-around effort.

WooSox pitcher Josh Winckowski will take the mound for Worcester as they look to win three in a row over the IronPigs on Thursday night.

