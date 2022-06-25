The Lookouts snapped three-game skid with Friday night win over Smokies. The two minor league baseball teams meet again on Saturday.

The Lookouts (33-34) picked up their first win of the series on Friday night and now look to get back to the .500 mark when they face off again against the Smokies (36-31) at Smokies Stadium near Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday night.

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Tennessee had won four straight entering Friday's game and led 2-1 after Chase Strumpf's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. But Chattanooga struck for single runs in each of the final three innings. James Free tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh before Isiah Gilliam put the Lookouts up with a solo shot in the eighth.

Free provided an insurance run with his second homer of the game in the ninth inning. Chattanooga went up 1-0 in the second inning on an RBI single from Michael De Leon before Matt Mervis tripled home a run for the Smokies in the third.

The Lookouts lead the season series between the teams, 10-9, with two games remaining in this series. They will meet nine times in the second half, which opens Tuesday. Chattanooga is the Double-A affiliate of the Reds while Tennessee serves the Cubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.