Mets vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Worcester Red Sox go for their fourth straight as they start this series with the Syracuse Mets.

The Mets and Red Sox are probably glad they don't have to play the Red Wings in this series. Both teams played Rochester this month and got swept in a six-game series. Syracuse is just coming off its series with Rochester. The Mets dropped their last game to the Red Wings 7-3. 

How to Watch Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Get access now!

Rochester jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring in the second through fifth innings. The loss dropped Syracuse to 15-31 and 2-8 in its last 10. It is last in International League East. With a day off on Memorial Day, the Mets look for a breather and momentum boost today. The New York Mets Triple-A affiliate has not announced who they will start for this game.

The WooSox will start Kutter Crawford for this series opener for Worcester. Crawford made his MLB debut in early September last year and he has made appearances at both levels this year. He doesn't have a win-loss record in Worcester, but he has a good 3.86 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP in 7.2 innings this season. Worcester is No. 7 in the International League East. With a good series over Syracuse, Worcester has a good chance of getting back to over .500. The WooSox are going for their fourth straight win tonight after a series win against Lehigh Valley. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN+
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown15 seconds ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

Mets vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso15 seconds ago
NCAA GOLF
College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy