Mets vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Worcester Red Sox go for their fourth straight as they start this series with the Syracuse Mets.

The Mets and Red Sox are probably glad they don't have to play the Red Wings in this series. Both teams played Rochester this month and got swept in a six-game series. Syracuse is just coming off its series with Rochester. The Mets dropped their last game to the Red Wings 7-3.

How to Watch Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Get access now!

Rochester jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring in the second through fifth innings. The loss dropped Syracuse to 15-31 and 2-8 in its last 10. It is last in International League East. With a day off on Memorial Day, the Mets look for a breather and momentum boost today. The New York Mets Triple-A affiliate has not announced who they will start for this game.

The WooSox will start Kutter Crawford for this series opener for Worcester. Crawford made his MLB debut in early September last year and he has made appearances at both levels this year. He doesn't have a win-loss record in Worcester, but he has a good 3.86 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP in 7.2 innings this season. Worcester is No. 7 in the International League East. With a good series over Syracuse, Worcester has a good chance of getting back to over .500. The WooSox are going for their fourth straight win tonight after a series win against Lehigh Valley.

Regional restrictions may apply.