How to Watch Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Modesto Nuts go for three wins in a row and the lead in this six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies.

This series is all tied up at two games apiece as the Modesto Nuts and Fresno Grizzlies look to break the tie tonight in game five of this six-game stand. The Nuts are the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners while the Grizzlies are the affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Modesto has won the last two games which included a very high-scoring game yesterday when the Nuts held off a furious comeback and won 10-8. 

How to Watch Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KMPH-Fresno, CA)

Live stream Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Nuts were up 7-0 at one point yesterday and all looked lost for the Grizzlies who were honoring the Fresno Tigers in honor of the 1946 West Coast Negro League Baseball team. Fresno actually took the lead in the eighth. But the Nuts were able to score three in the top of the ninth after not scoring since the fourth inning. 

The Nuts will start right hander William Fleming who is 5-6 with a 5.11 ERA. The Grizzlies will start another righty Victor Juarez who is playing well with a 4-1 record with a 3.36 ERA. 

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KMPH-Fresno, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
