Toledo looks to make it four wins in a row with a win over Worcester today.

The Mud Hens (33-29) will play the Red Sox (31-33) in the penultimate game of their six-game series. The Mud Hens lead the series three games to one.

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Despite Toledo losing the first game of the series 4-0, they bounced back to win the next three and look to continue that streak today. The Mud Hens still trail both Memphis and Columbus by three full games, but this win streak is definitely helping to close the gap.

Worcester has dropped from sixth place in the standings to seventh place due to the three-game losing streak handed to it by Toledo. Today's game will be important for the Red Sox to bounce back and work toward a winning streak of their own. Worcester is a full six games behind first-place Rochester but can begin moving up in the standings if it can find a win today.

The Mud Hens have outscored the Red Sox 22-14 in this series so far so Worcester may have a tough time turning things around. Tune in to see which of these teams finds a win today.

