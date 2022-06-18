Skip to main content

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toledo looks to make it four wins in a row with a win over Worcester today.

The Mud Hens (33-29) will play the Red Sox (31-33) in the penultimate game of their six-game series. The Mud Hens lead the series three games to one. 

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Despite Toledo losing the first game of the series 4-0, they bounced back to win the next three and look to continue that streak today. The Mud Hens still trail both Memphis and Columbus by three full games, but this win streak is definitely helping to close the gap. 

Worcester has dropped from sixth place in the standings to seventh place due to the three-game losing streak handed to it by Toledo. Today's game will be important for the Red Sox to bounce back and work toward a winning streak of their own. Worcester is a full six games behind first-place Rochester but can begin moving up in the standings if it can find a win today.

The Mud Hens have outscored the Red Sox 22-14 in this series so far so Worcester may have a tough time turning things around. Tune in to see which of these teams finds a win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Astros

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Pirates

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Tigers

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Pacific FC
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC at York United FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Tampa Bay Bandits

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy