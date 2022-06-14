Skip to main content

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

These International League rivals will meet for the second time this season to start a six-game series.

The Toledo Mud Hens bounced back nicely in their series against the Iowa Cubs after a tough series against the Columbus Clippers to start the month. The Tigers' Triple-A affiliate went 1-5 against Columbus but beat Iowa in five of the last six games. The Mud Hens beat the Cubs in exciting fashion with plenty of offense, winning 14-9 and now they sit two games over. 500 heading into this series against the Red Sox. 

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Worcester sits exactly at .500 going into this one. The WooSox won four of their last six games against the Buffalo Bisons, including their previous game, which they won 4-3. The WooSox will start a two-week homestand looking to get over the .500 mark and move up in the International League East. 

The last time these two met was in early May when Toledo won the series 4-2. Garrett Hill will get the start for Toledo and is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA. The WooSox will start Connor Seabold, who is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA. Worcester may have the pitching advantage today, but this should be a close series with these teams so evenly matched.  

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso44 seconds ago
Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola
SI Guide

USMNT Heads to El Salvador for World Cup Tune-up in Concacaf Nations League

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Poland vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Germany vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Netherlands vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

England vs. Hungary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Turkey vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Romania vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy