Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

These International League rivals will meet for the second time this season to start a six-game series.

The Toledo Mud Hens bounced back nicely in their series against the Iowa Cubs after a tough series against the Columbus Clippers to start the month. The Tigers' Triple-A affiliate went 1-5 against Columbus but beat Iowa in five of the last six games. The Mud Hens beat the Cubs in exciting fashion with plenty of offense, winning 14-9 and now they sit two games over. 500 heading into this series against the Red Sox.

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Worcester sits exactly at .500 going into this one. The WooSox won four of their last six games against the Buffalo Bisons, including their previous game, which they won 4-3. The WooSox will start a two-week homestand looking to get over the .500 mark and move up in the International League East.

The last time these two met was in early May when Toledo won the series 4-2. Garrett Hill will get the start for Toledo and is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA. The WooSox will start Connor Seabold, who is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA. Worcester may have the pitching advantage today, but this should be a close series with these teams so evenly matched.

Regional restrictions may apply.