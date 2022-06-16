Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Toledo will look to make it two in a row against Worcester tonight in game three of their series.

The Mud Hens (31-29) will play their third game against the Red Sox (31-31) today. The Mud Hens lost game one 4-0, but they rallied in game two to pick up a 5-2 win and even the series at one game a piece.

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Worcester is in sixth place in the International League East and will look to move up over the next few games with the Mud Hens. Toledo is fourth in the International League West.

Michael Mariot was credited with the win last night and improved his season record to 5-1. Brayan Bello was credited with the loss for the Red Sox, which drops his season record to 3-2.

The Mud Hens took an early lead with a solo shot from Josh Lester in the second inning. The Red Sox tied things up and took the lead before heading into the sixth inning. At that time, Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Mud Hens, followed by a Riley Greene RBI single in the seventh. Ryan Kreidler stole two bases in the game to get into scoring position and it paid off.

The Red Sox will be looking to pick up the win today and try to gain ground on fifth-place Durham. The Mud Hens will be working toward overtaking Memphis.

