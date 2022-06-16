Skip to main content

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toledo will look to make it two in a row against Worcester tonight in game three of their series.

The Mud Hens (31-29) will play their third game against the Red Sox (31-31) today. The Mud Hens lost game one 4-0, but they rallied in game two to pick up a 5-2 win and even the series at one game a piece. 

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Worcester is in sixth place in the International League East and will look to move up over the next few games with the Mud Hens. Toledo is fourth in the International League West. 

Michael Mariot was credited with the win last night and improved his season record to 5-1. Brayan Bello was credited with the loss for the Red Sox, which drops his season record to 3-2. 

The Mud Hens took an early lead with a solo shot from Josh Lester in the second inning. The Red Sox tied things up and took the lead before heading into the sixth inning. At that time, Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Mud Hens, followed by a Riley Greene RBI single in the seventh. Ryan Kreidler stole two bases in the game to get into scoring position and it paid off. 

The Red Sox will be looking to pick up the win today and try to gain ground on fifth-place Durham. The Mud Hens will be working toward overtaking Memphis. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
imago1011431831h
Premier League

How to Watch Premier League in Canada on fuboTV: Costs, Price, Channels

By Frank Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_18538664
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Meijer LPGA Classic stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
AP22165090266832
SI Guide

Warriors Go For Another Ring vs. Celtics

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
Jun 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) pose for a photo in the dugout after his two run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Jun 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) pose for a photo in the dugout after his two run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy