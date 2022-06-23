Skip to main content

How to Watch Peoria Chiefs at South Bend Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Thursday when they play the third of their six-game series against the Chiefs in minor league baseball.

The Cubs evened their series with the Chiefs on Wednesday when they got a close 1-0 win.

How to Watch Peoria Chiefs at South Bend Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Peoria Chiefs at South Bend Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They had dropped the opener on Tuesday 7-4 to the Chiefs but bounced back with a great pitching performance in the win.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak as they had just come off losing a series to the River Bandits last week.

The Chiefs were also coming off a series loss last week as they dropped four of six to the Whitecaps.

With the loss on Wednesday, the Chiefs have dropped to 28-37 and are 15 games back of the first-place Kernels.

The Kernels have already clinched the first-half championship so the Chiefs and Cubs are just looking to finish off the first half on a high note as they get ready to compete for the second-half championship.

The Cubs have played better than the Chiefs in the first half as they are currently 33-32 and Thursday they will look to stay over .500 with another win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

