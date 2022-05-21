Skip to main content

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox already have the series win in hand and will look to continue their winning streak against RailRiders in minor league baseball action.

The Red Sox (19-21) have won the first four games of their series with the RailRiders (13-26), tacking a four-game winning streak on the heels of 10 consecutive losses. The series continues Saturday afternoon at Polar Park in Worcester.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The WooSox opened a 4-0 lead in the first two innings on Friday night en route to a 6-2 victory. Ryan Fitzgerald drove in two runs with a first-inning triple and a second-inning sacrifice fly. Yolmer Sánchez added some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got its only runs on the board in the third on a two-run homer by 21-year-old shortstop Oswald Peraza.

On Saturday, veteran left-hander Manny Bañuelos is scheduled to make his fifth start for the RailRiders. Bañuelos is 0-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in six appearances overall, striking out 23 in 25 innings. 

His last start was on May 12, when he took a hard-luck loss after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits in six innings against Syracuse. Bañuelos last appeared in the majors with the White Sox in 2019 and signed with the Yankees organization in March.

Worcester has right-hander Brian Keller scheduled on Saturday. He's made seven appearances, six starts, and is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 21.1 innings. He returns to the rotation for the first time since May 6. On May 13, he was roughed up for five runs, four earned, on five hits in two innings of relief against Rochester.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

RailRiders at Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18314515
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
May 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrate a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch 147th Preakness Stakes

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18269029
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at D.C. United

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_12497229
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 14, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) and midfielder Keaton Parks (55) and defender Alexander Callens (6) and defender Thiago Martins (5) and midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) and forward Thiago Andrade (8) form a wall to defend a free kick by Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18300174
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
imago0040140921h
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hugs left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a walkoff two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy