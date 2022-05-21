How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball

The Red Sox already have the series win in hand and will look to continue their winning streak against RailRiders in minor league baseball action.

The Red Sox (19-21) have won the first four games of their series with the RailRiders (13-26), tacking a four-game winning streak on the heels of 10 consecutive losses. The series continues Saturday afternoon at Polar Park in Worcester.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The WooSox opened a 4-0 lead in the first two innings on Friday night en route to a 6-2 victory. Ryan Fitzgerald drove in two runs with a first-inning triple and a second-inning sacrifice fly. Yolmer Sánchez added some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got its only runs on the board in the third on a two-run homer by 21-year-old shortstop Oswald Peraza.

On Saturday, veteran left-hander Manny Bañuelos is scheduled to make his fifth start for the RailRiders. Bañuelos is 0-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in six appearances overall, striking out 23 in 25 innings.

His last start was on May 12, when he took a hard-luck loss after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits in six innings against Syracuse. Bañuelos last appeared in the majors with the White Sox in 2019 and signed with the Yankees organization in March.

Worcester has right-hander Brian Keller scheduled on Saturday. He's made seven appearances, six starts, and is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 21.1 innings. He returns to the rotation for the first time since May 6. On May 13, he was roughed up for five runs, four earned, on five hits in two innings of relief against Rochester.

