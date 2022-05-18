How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

The RailRiders look to even their series with the Red Sox when they play in the second of a six-game set on Wednesday.

The RailRiders hit the road to Worcester on Tuesday and got beat 4-3. They took a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning but gave up two in the bottom and one more in the bottom of the eighth to take the loss.

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 13-23 on the season and into a last-place tie with Syracuse in the International League East.

Wednesday, they will look to bounce back and get a win to even the series with the Red Sox.

Tuesday night's win for the Red Sox snapped a 10-game losing streak that included being swept in a six-game series to Rochester last week.

It was a rough stretch for Worcester who was 15-11 before the streak started, but now they are 16-21 and tied with Norfolk for sixth place in the East Division.

Tuesday, they finally got back in the win column and Wednesday they will look to stay there and take a 2-0 lead in the series with the RailRiders.

