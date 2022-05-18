How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The RailRiders look to even their series with the Red Sox when they play in the second of a six-game set on Wednesday.

The RailRiders hit the road to Worcester on Tuesday and got beat 4-3. They took a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning but gave up two in the bottom and one more in the bottom of the eighth to take the loss.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream LScranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 13-23 on the season and into a last-place tie with Syracuse in the International League East.

Wednesday, they will look to bounce back and get a win to even the series with the Red Sox.

Tuesday night's win for the Red Sox snapped a 10-game losing streak that included being swept in a six-game series to Rochester last week.

It was a rough stretch for Worcester who was 15-11 before the streak started, but now they are 16-21 and tied with Norfolk for sixth place in the East Division.

Tuesday, they finally got back in the win column and Wednesday they will look to stay there and take a 2-0 lead in the series with the RailRiders.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
