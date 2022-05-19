How to Watch RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

The Red Sox have taken first two games of six-game series at home against the RailRiders. They meet again on Thursday.

The Red Sox (17-21) have righted the ship by taking the first two games of their series with the RailRiders (13-24) after dropping 10 in a row. The series continues in Worcester on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Yolmer Sánchez capped a three-run sixth inning for the Red Sox on Tuesday night with a two-run double to break a 2-2 tie as Worcester went on to a 5-2 win. Jarren Duran and Ryan Fitzgerald homered for the WooSox while Estevan Florial went deep for the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has left-hander Hayden Wesneski scheduled to start on Wednesday. He is 1-4 with a 2.31 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in seven starts and 35 innings with 36 strikeouts. The 24-year-old got his first win on Saturday against Syracuse, allowing a run on two hits in six innings.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford is set to make his first start this season for Worcester after being optioned by the parent Red Sox on Saturday. Crawford made eight relief appearances for Boston and had an 8.44 ERA and 2.16 WHIP in 10.2 innings while striking out 14.

Boston sent Crawford out to open a roster spot for left-hander Rich Hill, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list.

