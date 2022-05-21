How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rainers try to make it three straight wins against the River Cats when they meet on Saturday night.

With the Rainiers and River Cats in the midst of a six-game series, the Rainiers will try to take the series with a third straight win when they visit the River Cats at Sutter Health Park on Saturday.

Despite winning three out of four against the River Cats in this series, Tacoma still sits in last place in the Pacific Coast League west division, eight games back of Las Vegas. Sacramento, on the other hand, is three games back of Vegas despite a 4-6 record in its last 10 games.

How to Watch Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Following another shutout victory on Friday night, Tacoma has tossed 20 straight scoreless innings, with starter Konner Wade going six shutout innings with six strikeouts and only two hits. Tacoma began scoring in the second inning when Brian O’Keefe bounced a ground-rule double over the right-field wall to lead off, then scored on an Erick Mejia RBI single.

Wade then shut down the River Cats' offense by retiring 16 consecutive batters in the middle innings, while a trio of Tacoma relievers each worked an inning to close out the 2-0 victory.

Tacoma will look to continue its pitching dominance in the fifth game of its series against Sacramento on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Rainiers at River Cats

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18262426
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch EntroBox: Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
imago1009082725h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 6

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_18304922
College Baseball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in College Baseball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_18305226
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics Game 3

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18303833
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy