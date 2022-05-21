How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

The Rainers try to make it three straight wins against the River Cats when they meet on Saturday night.

With the Rainiers and River Cats in the midst of a six-game series, the Rainiers will try to take the series with a third straight win when they visit the River Cats at Sutter Health Park on Saturday.

Despite winning three out of four against the River Cats in this series, Tacoma still sits in last place in the Pacific Coast League west division, eight games back of Las Vegas. Sacramento, on the other hand, is three games back of Vegas despite a 4-6 record in its last 10 games.

How to Watch Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Following another shutout victory on Friday night, Tacoma has tossed 20 straight scoreless innings, with starter Konner Wade going six shutout innings with six strikeouts and only two hits. Tacoma began scoring in the second inning when Brian O’Keefe bounced a ground-rule double over the right-field wall to lead off, then scored on an Erick Mejia RBI single.

Wade then shut down the River Cats' offense by retiring 16 consecutive batters in the middle innings, while a trio of Tacoma relievers each worked an inning to close out the 2-0 victory.

Tacoma will look to continue its pitching dominance in the fifth game of its series against Sacramento on Saturday night.

