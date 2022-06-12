The Single-A minor league baseball affiliates of the Diamondbacks and Rockies meet for this penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday night.

The Rawhide will look to grab a win against the Grizzlies in the fifth game of this series. The Rawhide are trying to end a six-game losing streak while the Grizzlies look to extend their four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KMPH-Fresno, CA)

Live stream the Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Fresno is leading the California League north division with a 36-19 record. Visalia sits at 16-39 looking to climb out of last place in the California League south division.

The Grizzlies won 7-3 in the previous game of this series. For half of it, the game was close with Fresno leading 1-0.

After six innings though the Grizzlies held a 6-0 lead. The Rawhide scored three in the seventh but it just wasn't enough to come back and get their first win of the series.

Visalia will try to do that tonight by starting lefty Liam Norris. He has an 0-2 record and a 4.75 ERA. If Norris gets a win today, it would be the first of his minor league career. Norris was drafted by Arizona in the third round of the 2020 draft out of high school. Fresno will start Victor Juarez who is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA. The Grizzlies should be favored to win again here tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.