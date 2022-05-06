How to Watch Red Sox at Mud Hens

The Red Sox have taken two of the first three games in their six-game set with the Mud Hens in Toledo

The Mud Hens (11-14) salvaged a split of their Thursday doubleheader with the Red Sox (15-12) with a 2-1 win in the nightcap, snapping Worcester's three-game winning streak and ending their own four-game slide in the process. The teams face off in the fourth game of the six-game set Friday at Toledo's Fifth Third Field.

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Josh Lester won the second game Thursday for the Mud Hens with an RBI single in the sixth inning before Derek Law shut down the Red Sox 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh. In the opener, Jarren Duran's three-run homer in the top of the fourth gave Worcester a 5-2 lead and they hung on to take a 5-4 decision.

Duran is slashing .397/.478/.638 in 15 games this season after getting 33 games with the parent Red Sox last season. Franchy Cordero has 24 RBI in 19 games for Worcester.

The WooSox haven't named a starter for Friday, while Toledo is giving the ball to 34-year-old veteran Chase Anderson. In five starts, he has a 4.71 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 21 innings. He worked 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, in a loss at Omaha on Sunday.

Lester leads Toledo with 18 RBI despite a .204/.262/.408 slash line in 25 games. Kody Clemens has six homers and 16 RBI and is slashing .299/.324/.570.

