How to Watch Red Sox at Mud Hens

The Red Sox and Mud Hens to take another shot at opening a six-game series after a Tuesday rainout.

The Red Sox (13-11) and Mud Hens (10-12) are set to open their six-game series with a Wednesday matinee after Tuesday's game was rained out. Worcester comes in off a 3-3 split at Buffalo while Toledo took three of five at Omaha last week despite losing the last two games.

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Triple-A farm clubs of the Red Sox and Tigers will meet twice this season with the teams set to face off in Worcester in mid-June. The WooSox are 6-6 on the road this season while the Mud Hens are 6-6 at Fifth Third Field.

The versatile Ryan Fitzgerald is off to a hot start for Worcester. The undrafted 27-year-old utilityman has already started games at six positions this season and is slashing .303/.365/.671 with six homers and 19 RBI. He hit 16 homers in 108 games across Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Right-hander Connor Seabold is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season and enters with a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 20.2 innings. He last worked on April 27 against Buffalo, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Infielder Zach Short, who played 61 games with Detroit last season, is hitting .286/.398/.571 and has 15 extra-base hits in 103 plate appearances. Kody Clemens leads the Mud Hens with six home runs and is slashing /299/.327/.557.

Toledo will give the ball to left-hander Joey Wentz for his fifth start. He has a 4.02 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 15.2 innings in his first action at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old went 4.2 scoreless innings at Omaha on Thursday, allowing only two hits and two walks. It matched his longest outing of the season thus far.

Regional restrictions may apply.