How to Watch Red Sox at Mud Hens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and Mud Hens to take another shot at opening a six-game series after a Tuesday rainout.

The Red Sox (13-11) and Mud Hens (10-12) are set to open their six-game series with a Wednesday matinee after Tuesday's game was rained out. Worcester comes in off a 3-3 split at Buffalo while Toledo took three of five at Omaha last week despite losing the last two games.

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Triple-A farm clubs of the Red Sox and Tigers will meet twice this season with the teams set to face off in Worcester in mid-June. The WooSox are 6-6 on the road this season while the Mud Hens are 6-6 at Fifth Third Field.

The versatile Ryan Fitzgerald is off to a hot start for Worcester. The undrafted 27-year-old utilityman has already started games at six positions this season and is slashing .303/.365/.671 with six homers and 19 RBI. He hit 16 homers in 108 games across Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Right-hander Connor Seabold is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season and enters with a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 20.2 innings. He last worked on April 27 against Buffalo, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Infielder Zach Short, who played 61 games with Detroit last season, is hitting .286/.398/.571 and has 15 extra-base hits in 103 plate appearances. Kody Clemens leads the Mud Hens with six home runs and is slashing /299/.327/.557.

Toledo will give the ball to left-hander Joey Wentz for his fifth start. He has a 4.02 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 15.2 innings in his first action at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old went 4.2 scoreless innings at Omaha on Thursday, allowing only two hits and two walks. It matched his longest outing of the season thus far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens in Minor League Baseball

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011526618h
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Red Sox at Mud Hens

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
JOE BURROW
NFL

How to Watch the Cincinnati Bengals Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy