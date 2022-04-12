Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox Stream

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel

The WooSox are ready for home opener against IronPigs after taking five of six in Jacksonville.

The Red Sox open their home schedule on a three-game winning stream after taking five of six in their season-opening series at Jacksonville. The IronPigs hit the road for the first time after a split with Columbus, losing the final two games.

How to Watch Minor League Baseball, Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Worcester is the Triple-A affiliate for the Red Sox, and left fielder Franchy Cordero is off to a scorching start at the plate, going 10-for-26 with three homers and 11 RBI in the opening six games.

Lehigh Valley, the top farm club of the Phillies, got a strong opening series from center fielder Dalton Guthrie, who was 9-for-21 with two doubles and two runs batted in. 

On Sunday, Lehigh Valley closed its opening series with the Clippers on the wrong end of a 12-1 loss. In the first inning, catcher Donny Sands provided the only run with a solo homer.

The Worcester picked up its third straight win on Sunday, beating the Jumbo Shrimp 9-4. Cordero clubbed a three-run homer in the fifth, while Roldani Baldwin got the scoring started with a two-run shot in the second.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
