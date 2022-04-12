Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox Stream

The WooSox are ready for home opener against IronPigs after taking five of six in Jacksonville.

The Red Sox open their home schedule on a three-game winning stream after taking five of six in their season-opening series at Jacksonville. The IronPigs hit the road for the first time after a split with Columbus, losing the final two games.

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Worcester is the Triple-A affiliate for the Red Sox, and left fielder Franchy Cordero is off to a scorching start at the plate, going 10-for-26 with three homers and 11 RBI in the opening six games.

Lehigh Valley, the top farm club of the Phillies, got a strong opening series from center fielder Dalton Guthrie, who was 9-for-21 with two doubles and two runs batted in.

On Sunday, Lehigh Valley closed its opening series with the Clippers on the wrong end of a 12-1 loss. In the first inning, catcher Donny Sands provided the only run with a solo homer.

The Worcester picked up its third straight win on Sunday, beating the Jumbo Shrimp 9-4. Cordero clubbed a three-run homer in the fifth, while Roldani Baldwin got the scoring started with a two-run shot in the second.

