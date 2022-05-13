Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rochester Red Wings go for their fourth win in a row against the Worcester Red Sox.

The Red Sox start their fourth game against the Red Wings tonight. Rochester, the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, is in town for six games. The WooSox, Boston's Triple-A affiliate, hopes that the next three games go better than their first three in this series.

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Worcester got off to a quick start yesterday, scoring the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first. It couldn't sustain any more offense, though, the rest of the way, losing 6-2 against Rochester. It was a very close game into the fifth as both starters had only given up two runs. The Red Wings scored three in the seventh to put the game to bed for their sixth win in a row. 

Jefry Rodriguez will start for Rochester tonight with a 1-1 record and a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings. Rodriguez was signed by the Nationals in 2012 and made his MLB debut in 2018. He made his debut with the Red Sox in 2019. Expect a slugfest for this game.

