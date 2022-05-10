Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings vs. Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings open six-game road set with Red Sox riding a hot streak.

The Red Wings (18-12) won five of six at home last week against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and have a share of first place in the International League East Division as they head to Worcester to face the slumping Red Sox (15-15), who have lost four in a row.

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rochester, the Triple-A affiliate for the Nationals, won the final three games of its series last week, including a 2-1 win on Sunday. Right-hander Jackson Tetreault, a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2017, is set to make his seventh start for the Red Wings. He has a 4.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 28.1 innings.

Worcester will counter with right-hander Connor Seabold, who has made five starts this season with a 1.63 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 27.2 innings. He made his major-league debut for Boston last September against the White Sox, which remains his lone appearance at the big-league level.

The Red Sox won the first two games of their series at Toledo last week before dropping the final four, taking a 7-2 loss on Sunday to lose the series.

