Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Tuesday, the Red Wings opened the series with Red Sox with a win as teams get ready for the second of six games this week.

Jeter Downs homered to give the Red Sox (15-16) a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. On Monday, it was all Red Wings (19-12) as Rochester opened a six-game series at Polar Park with an 8-2 victory. The series continues with a matinee on Wednesday.

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream the Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox game on fubo TV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Luis Garcia had a two-run triple in the second inning and a solo homer in the ninth for Rochester, taking the No. 1 spot in the International League East Division with its fourth straight win.

Worcester, meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight game. The Red Wings are now 7-6 on the road, while the Red Sox fell to 7-6 at home.

Rochester has 23-year-old right-hander Cade Cavalli scheduled on Wednesday. The Nationals' first-round pick in 2020 is making his sixth start of the season, struggling to a 7.36 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 22 innings. He has 19 strikeouts but has issued 11 walks.

The Red Sox are going with right-hander Josh Winckowski, who has a 3.00 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in four starts. The 23-year-old has worked 17.2 innings and struck out 17. Winckowski came to the Boston organization from the Mets in February 2021 in a three-team trade that also involved the Royals.

Regional restrictions may apply.