How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rochester Red Wings look to win eight straight while the Worcester Red Sox look to end an eight-game slide.

The Rochester Red Wings' reign over the Worcester Red Sox continues as they have taken the first four games of this six-game series to officially win this series. 

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Red Wings kept rolling in their previous game thanks in large part to their relievers. They used a lot of them to preserve a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, WooSox. The Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate used five relievers and only gave up one run over 4.2 innings. It was a tight game until the Red Wings scored five in the fifth to go up 6-0. The WooSox scored three in the bottom of the inning to drive out starter Jefry Rodriguez. No matter though as the bullpen shut it down the rest of the way. 

Rochester will start righty Sterling Sharp. He is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA so far this season. He made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2020 and is now in his second stint with the Nationals. Worcester will try to snap an eight-game losing streak when they start righty Carlos Martinez. He is 0-1 with only .2 innings pitched this season. He has a career MiLB ERA of 2.73. He has a 3.74 MLB ERA and played for the Cardinals from 2013 to 2021. Let's see if he can catch on for Boston. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN+
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
