How to Watch Reno Aces at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aces have won seven straight, including first four of six-game series against the River Cats, a series that continues on Saturday night.

The Aces (33-25) have climbed to within a game-and-a-half of first-place Las Vegas in the Pacific Coast League's West Division after beating the River Cats (22-36) on Friday night, 13-4. Sacramento has dropped 11 in a row and fell to last in the PCL West with the most recent defeat.

How to Watch Reno Aces at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream the Reno Aces at Sacramento River Cats game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Reno, the Triple-A affiliate for the Diamondbacks, broke a tie game in the top of the eighth when Buddy Kennedy homered to center field. The game became a rout in the ninth when the Aces plated eight runs, capped by Dominic Canzone's grand slam with two outs.

On Saturday night, Reno has left-hander Tommy Henry scheduled to start. The 24-year-old has made 11 starts this season and is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 55 innings. He got a no-decision on Sunday against Tacoma, allowing three runs on six hits in seven-and-two-thrids innings in a 6-5 Aces victory.

The River Cats are the top affiliate of the Giants and have not announced a starter for Saturday. Sacramento hasn't won since May 28 and set a franchise record with its 11th straight loss. The club is just 9-26 since the end of April.

