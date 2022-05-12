Skip to main content

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Worcester Red Sox try to snap a six-game losing streak against the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday.

After dropping their sixth-straight game against the streaking Red Wings at Polar Park on Wednesday, the WooSox look to finally put an end to their losing streak against the Red Wings on Thursday night.

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Four WooSox pitchers combined to shut out Rochester through eight innings, but closer Kaleb Ort blew a two-run save in the ninth inning when the Red Wings scored three times to take the second game of the series to extend their winning streak to five games. The Red Wings brought in three runs on three consecutive two-out hits in the ninth inning.

Although the WooSox had a small rally after a Jaylin Davis single in the bottom of the ninth, Davis was stranded on first as the WooSox fell to Rochester by a final score of 3-2.

The Nationals’ top prospect according to MLB.com, Cade Cavalli, turned in his best performance of the season, allowing just the two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Worcester eventually got to Cavalli when Rob Refsnyder led off the fifth inning with a double and scored on a Ryan Fitzgerald single.

Worcester will try to snap its losing streak when it takes on Rochester again at Polar Park on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN+
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18085964
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Red Wings at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson20 minutes ago
imago1005430822h
Track and Field

How to Watch American Track League: Puerto Rico Athletics Classic

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
imago1011059163h
College Softball

How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball

By Christine Brown50 minutes ago
pk9_awards_website_thumbnail_main_2
entertainment

K-9 Hero Awards Premiere stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1002428862h
College Softball

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
KENTUCKY SOFTBALL
College Softball

Kentucky vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy