How to Watch Red Wings at Red Sox

The Worcester Red Sox try to snap a six-game losing streak against the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday.

After dropping their sixth-straight game against the streaking Red Wings at Polar Park on Wednesday, the WooSox look to finally put an end to their losing streak against the Red Wings on Thursday night.

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live stream Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Four WooSox pitchers combined to shut out Rochester through eight innings, but closer Kaleb Ort blew a two-run save in the ninth inning when the Red Wings scored three times to take the second game of the series to extend their winning streak to five games. The Red Wings brought in three runs on three consecutive two-out hits in the ninth inning.

Although the WooSox had a small rally after a Jaylin Davis single in the bottom of the ninth, Davis was stranded on first as the WooSox fell to Rochester by a final score of 3-2.

The Nationals’ top prospect according to MLB.com, Cade Cavalli, turned in his best performance of the season, allowing just the two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Worcester eventually got to Cavalli when Rob Refsnyder led off the fifth inning with a double and scored on a Ryan Fitzgerald single.

Worcester will try to snap its losing streak when it takes on Rochester again at Polar Park on Thursday night.

