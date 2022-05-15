Skip to main content

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rochester Red Wings look for their ninth straight as the Worcester Red Sox look to end a nine-game losing streak in this series finale.

The Rochester Red Wings are plainly unstoppable right now. After winning a doubleheader last Saturday, they have not lost all week. Rochester has won eight in a row and they've only dropped one game all month long. That includes winning the first five games of this series against the Worcester Red Sox. They'll go for the six-game sweep here this afternoon. 

Rochester dominated in yesterday's game, beating the WooSox by a score of 9-5. Starter Sterling Sharp lived up to his last name going four innings of shutout ball giving up five hits and striking out two in four innings of work. The Red Wings offense did the rest scoring six runs after the fourth inning. Worcester kept chipping away in the late innings, but it was too little too late. 

The WooSox will try to salvage the last game of this series and break a nine-game losing streak. Starting pitching has yet to be announced. Even with their recent struggles, the WooSox are still in the middle of the pack of the International League. There is still time to rebound in this early season. Rocester leads the league by three games by the next closest team Jacksonville, the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate. The WooSox are now eight games back of Rochester. Can they get back to seven today? 

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN+
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
