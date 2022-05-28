Skip to main content

How to Watch Salt Lake Bees at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bees have taken three of first four from River Cats to retain lead in tight PCL West race. They face off again on Saturday night.

The Bees (26-20) maintained their one-game lead in the Pacific Coast League's west division and can wrap up a series victory with a win Saturday night over the River Cats (21-25) at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

How to Watch Salt Lake Bees at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

Live stream the Salt Lake Bees at Sacramento River Cats game on fuboTV:

Monte Harrison clubbed a three-run homer as part of a six-run second inning and Salt Lake never looked back en route to a 10-4 win on Friday. The Angels' top farm club has taken three of the first four games in the six-game set against the Giants' Triple-A affiliate.

Ricardo Genovés, a 23-year-old catcher, homered and drove in all four runs for the River Cats.

On Saturday, Salt Lake has 24-year-old left-hander José Suarez scheduled to make his first start since he was optioned by the Angels on Monday. Suarez made two starts earlier this month for the Bees, allowing six runs on eight hits in 10 innings with 12 strikeouts.

He hasn't pitched since May 18, when he recorded two outs against the Rangers in a relief appearance.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle is slated to start for the River Cats. He is 3-2 in eight starts and 36 innings with a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. He earned a win on Sunday against Tacoma, allowing two hits in five scoreless frames with seven strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Bees at River Cats

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


