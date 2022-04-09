Skip to main content

How to Watch Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in minor league baseball action, the Space Cowboys will hit the road to take on the River Cats.

The 2022 MiLB season is officially underway and fans are excited to see what their teams look like this year. With that in mind, there will be quite a few good matchups to watch around the nation today. One game to keep an eye on will feature the Space Cowboys hitting the road to take on the River Cats.

How to Watch the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

Live stream the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Space Cowboys have opened up the season with a rough 0-4 record. Sugar Land needs to pick up its first win of the season and get some revenge against the River Cats. Last time out, the Space Cowboys lost to Sacramento by a final score of 7-6.

On the other side of this matchup, the River Cats are in the exact opposite position. After beating the Space Cowboys in four games thus far, they will look to continue the dominant trend. So far, the River Cats have to be feeling good about the season.

This should be a fun baseball game to watch tonight. If you enjoy good baseball, you should tune in for this one. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18024907
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18048623
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Angels

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_15109930
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_12104830
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_17461174
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy