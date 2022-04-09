How to Watch Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats

On Saturday night in minor league baseball action, the Space Cowboys will hit the road to take on the River Cats.

The 2022 MiLB season is officially underway and fans are excited to see what their teams look like this year. With that in mind, there will be quite a few good matchups to watch around the nation today. One game to keep an eye on will feature the Space Cowboys hitting the road to take on the River Cats.

How to Watch the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

Live stream the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Sacramento River Cats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Space Cowboys have opened up the season with a rough 0-4 record. Sugar Land needs to pick up its first win of the season and get some revenge against the River Cats. Last time out, the Space Cowboys lost to Sacramento by a final score of 7-6.

On the other side of this matchup, the River Cats are in the exact opposite position. After beating the Space Cowboys in four games thus far, they will look to continue the dominant trend. So far, the River Cats have to be feeling good about the season.

This should be a fun baseball game to watch tonight. If you enjoy good baseball, you should tune in for this one. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

