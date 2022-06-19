How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

On Sunday afternoon in minor league baseball action, the Mud Hens will hit the road to take on the Red Sox.

The 2022 baseball season has been flying by, both in the major and minor leagues. At this stage of the season, teams have figured out their identity and what they are capable of doing. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Mud Hens hitting the road to take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Ahead of today's game, the Mud Hens have started off the season with a 34-29 record. It hasn't been a great start, but it hasn't been a bad one either. Last time out, Toledo ended up taking home a 2-1 victory over the Red Sox.

On the other side of this matchup, Worcester is just 31-34 entering today's game. The Red Sox could use a winning streak to get their season back on track. After losing yesterday, Worcester will look to bounce back and get some revenge.

Both of these teams are fairly evenly matched and should put on a good show. If you enjoy good baseball, this will be a game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

