Skip to main content

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in minor league baseball action, the Mud Hens will hit the road to take on the Red Sox.

The 2022 baseball season has been flying by, both in the major and minor leagues. At this stage of the season, teams have figured out their identity and what they are capable of doing. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Mud Hens hitting the road to take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Mud Hens have started off the season with a 34-29 record. It hasn't been a great start, but it hasn't been a bad one either. Last time out, Toledo ended up taking home a 2-1 victory over the Red Sox.

On the other side of this matchup, Worcester is just 31-34 entering today's game. The Red Sox could use a winning streak to get their season back on track. After losing yesterday, Worcester will look to bounce back and get some revenge.

Both of these teams are fairly evenly matched and should put on a good show. If you enjoy good baseball, this will be a game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Liberty

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Panthers at Maulers

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Rallycross
Auto Racing

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Matt Fitzpatrick
SI Guide

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris Seek U.S. Open Title

By Josh Rosenblat3 hours ago
imago1011474073h (3)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

By Adam Childs11 hours ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown14 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy