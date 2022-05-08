How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens

The Mud Hens have won their last three games and can clinch the series win over the Red Sox on Sunday

Since dropping the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday, the Mud Hens (13-14) have flipped the script on the Red Sox (15-14) with three consecutive wins and can wrap up the six-game series with a victory on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

After a rainout on Tuesday, Worcester took the first two games of the series, winning on Wednesday and in Thursday's first game. It's been all Toledo since, including a come-from-behind 5-3 win on Saturday night during which the Mud Hens erased a 3-0 deficit after being no-hit for six innings by left-hander Kyle Hart.

Toledo tied the game in the seventh and took the lead in the eighth on RBI singles by Daz Cameron and Ryan Lavarnway. From there, left-hander Miguel Del Pozo shut down the WooSox in order to lock down the save.

On Sunday, the Red Sox will give the ball to veteran right-hander Carlos Martínez, who was just signed by Boston to a minor-league deal on Saturday. He had been with the Giants in spring training but didn't pitch due to a thumb injury. Martínez, 30, made 16 starts last season for St. Louis with a 6.23 ERA and 1.372 WHIP in 82.1 innings.

Toledo counters with right-hander Alex Faedo, who is back with the Mud Hens after starting for the parent Tigers on Wednesday. The 26-year-old worked five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pirates.

