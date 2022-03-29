How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Monday, the Angels got an encouraging sign for an improved starting rotation as Noah Syndergaard had a strong outing in a 7-2 win over Oakland. The Rockies had positive signs in a 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks as Kris Bryant banged out a couple of hits.
Game Date: March 29, 2022
Game Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Andrew Velazquez belted a two-run homer for Los Angeles in the win over the A's, and Matt Duffy was 3-for-3. But Syndergaard was the story, allowing one hit and one unearned run in 3.2 innings. He struck out four in his first Cactus League appearance for the Angels.
Bryant was 2-for-3 and is now 4-for-10 this spring after signing with Colorado on March 18. The 2016 NL MVP hit 25 homers last season with the Cubs and Giants.
Nicaraguan left-hander José Suarez makes his second spring start for LA on Tuesday. He worked 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk with three strikeouts, against the Padres on Wednesday. Suarez swung between the bullpen and rotation last season, starting 14 games in 23 appearances. He had a 3.75 ERA and 1.231 WHIP in 98.1 innings.
Right-hander Antonio Senzatela makes his first appearance of the spring for the Rockies. The 27-year-old started 28 games a season ago with a 4.42 ERA and 1.340 WHIP in 156.2 innings.
