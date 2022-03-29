The Angels roll into Scottsdale on Tuesday with momentum while Kris Bryant is starting to heat up for Colorado.

On Monday, the Angels got an encouraging sign for an improved starting rotation as Noah Syndergaard had a strong outing in a 7-2 win over Oakland. The Rockies had positive signs in a 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks as Kris Bryant banged out a couple of hits.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Andrew Velazquez belted a two-run homer for Los Angeles in the win over the A's, and Matt Duffy was 3-for-3. But Syndergaard was the story, allowing one hit and one unearned run in 3.2 innings. He struck out four in his first Cactus League appearance for the Angels.

Bryant was 2-for-3 and is now 4-for-10 this spring after signing with Colorado on March 18. The 2016 NL MVP hit 25 homers last season with the Cubs and Giants.

Nicaraguan left-hander José Suarez makes his second spring start for LA on Tuesday. He worked 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk with three strikeouts, against the Padres on Wednesday. Suarez swung between the bullpen and rotation last season, starting 14 games in 23 appearances. He had a 3.75 ERA and 1.231 WHIP in 98.1 innings.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela makes his first appearance of the spring for the Rockies. The 27-year-old started 28 games a season ago with a 4.42 ERA and 1.340 WHIP in 156.2 innings.

