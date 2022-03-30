How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday afternoon in MLB action, the Diamondbacks will take on the Rockies.

The 2022 MLB season is right around the corner, but first, fans are enjoying some spring training action. 

After the lockout threatened the season in a major way, fans could not be happier to simply have live baseball back on TV. One intriguing exhibition game to watch today will feature the Diamondbacks taking on the Rockies.

How to Watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-7 in spring training action. Arizona is coming off of a tough 3-2 loss against the Cubs yesterday. While the Diamondbacks are not expected to be a World Series contender, they would like to take a step forward in their rebuild this year.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies are in a much different situation heading into the season. Colorado spent big to sign star third baseman Kris Bryant in MLB free agency and is looking to make some noise in the National League. The Rockies have gone 5-6 in exhibition games and are fresh off of an 8-2 loss against the Angels.

This should be a fun game to watch. Even though it doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, live baseball is worth watching. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Regional restrictions may apply.

