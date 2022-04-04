How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Diamondbacks at Mariners

Diamondbacks and Mariners meet in Peoria as the abbreviated Cactus League schedule winds down

The Mariners (8-6) have won two straight as their stay in Arizona comes to a close and they host the Diamondbacks (9-9) in their final home game of the spring in Peoria on Monday.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV

Seattle got a piece of off-the-field business done on Sunday when they agreed to terms with slugging outfielder Mitch Haniger to avoid an arbitration hearing. The 31-year-old hit 39 homers with 100 RBI last season and is set to hit free agency for the first time next winter.

On the field, the Mariners beat the Royals 10-8 on Sunday. Julio Rodriguez continued his torrid spring. The 21-year-old was 3-for-4 with his third homer in Arizona and is slashing .419/.471/.839 in 31 at-bats with eight RBI. Luis Torrens, Dylan Moore, Jarred Kelenic and Gabriel Gonzalez also went deep.

Arizona lost to the Reds on Sunday, 15-4. An eight-run second inning set the tone. David Peralta has been strong for the Diamondbacks this spring with four homers and eight RBI.

Left-hander Caleb Smith starts for the D-backs on Monday. In four relief appearances this spring, he has allowed five runs on eight hits with five walks and 10 strikeouts in nine innings.

Marco Gonzales makes his fourth start for Seattle. He has worked 11.2 innings and surrendered seven runs, six earned, on 13 hits with four walks and nine Ks.

