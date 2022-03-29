How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks play the Cubs in a Cactus League matchup after split-squad victories on Monday.

The Diamondbacks (5-6) won twice on Monday, with split squads beating the Rockies and Dodgers. The Cubs (6-4) came from behind in the late innings for a 4-2 win over the Reds and return to their Mesa facility for Tuesday afternoon's Cactus League matchup.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Right-hander Zach Davies, signed Wednesday by Arizona, makes his D-Backs debut against his old team. The 29-year-old right-hander started 32 games for the Cubs last season with a 5.78 ERA and 1.601 WHIP in 148 innings.

Justin Steele makes his third start of the spring for Chicago. He hasn't allowed a hit in four innings, including a scoreless two-inning stint against the Angels on Thursday. He's walked three and fanned four. In 20 appearances as a rookie last season, including nine starts, Steele had a 4.26 ERA and 1.351 WHIP in 57 innings.

David Peralta's two-run homer keyed a five-run seventh for the Diamondbacks in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Arizona scored three runs in the second inning against Colorado and Christian Walker provided some insurance with a two-run blast in the sixth.

The Cubs trailed 2-1 entering the eighth against Cincinnati before outfielder Brennen Davis clubbed a two-run shot. They added an insurance marker in the ninth and five relievers hurled five shutout innings for Chicago.

