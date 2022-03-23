How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks look to get their second win of the spring on Wednesday when they travel to take on the Giants.

The Diamondbacks had a tough season last year and if the spring is any indication, this could be a tough campaign again. Arizona is just 1-5 so far this spring and is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Diamondbacks won 9-1 on Monday for their first win but had dropped their first four games in spring training.

It has been a tough start to spring but they are hoping it is just them working out their kinks and the season will be much different.

Wednesday, they take on the Giants for the first and only time this spring looking to get a second win.

San Francisco is also looking to get just its second win as they have started 1-4 and were blown out 13-6 on Tuesday against the Brewers.

The Giants, unlike the Diamondbacks, had a great season last year as they had the best record in the National League and won the NL West.

They are probably less worried about how the spring is going, but they would still like to see more wins before the season starts.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

MLB Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
