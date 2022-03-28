The Astros are rolling with four straight wins as they battle former rival Cardinals on Monday afternoon in Sarasota.

The Astros are 4-4 and trending in the right direction after an 0-4 start in Grapefruit League play. On Sunday, Houston picked up its fourth consecutive win in Jupiter, beating the Marlins 4-3. The Cardinals have lost two straight, including a 7-3 defeat to the Mets in Port St. Lucie yesterday.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sports Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yuli Gurriel lifted the Astros to the win on Sunday with a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. It was the third homer in eight spring plate appearances for the 37-year-old Cuban, who led the American League with a .319 average and hit 15 homers for Houston last season.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson struggled against the Mets yesterday, surrendering four runs on three hits in three innings. He gave up two homers in the loss and struck out four. Anderson Tejeda, signed by the Cardinals last November, slugged a solo shot off Max Scherzer in the ninth inning on Sunday.

Stocky left-hander Framber Valdez is set to make his spring debut for the Astros today. He started 22 games last season for Houston, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.248 WHIP in 134.2 innings. He struggled in two World Series starts, as he was lit up for 10 runs on 12 hits in just 4.2 innings.

Ageless Adam Wainwright will make his third start of the spring for St. Louis. The 40-year-old has allowed three runs on five hits in five innings in Florida. He worked three innings against Houston on Wednesday, surrendering two runs on three hits and striking out three.

Regional restrictions may apply.