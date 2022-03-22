Astros and Mets look to wake up their slow-starting offenses in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday.

The Astros (0-3) and Mets (1-2) collide at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday evening needing to get the bats going. Houston is the lowest-scoring team in the Grapefruit League thus far with six runs in three games. The Mets aren't much better and come in off a shutout loss on Monday.

How to watch Houston Astros at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Astros had an off day Monday after blowing a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. That spoiled a solid outing from right-hander Brett Conine, who tossed three scoreless innings and struck out three.

New York managed just two hits and was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position Monday in a 3-0 loss to the Marlins. Veteran Max Scherzer made his Mets' spring debut with five innings of work, allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts.

The Astros are hitting just .185 through three games and have yet to homer. New York has three long balls in three games, but the team is hitting only .168. Houston is reeling from the loss of free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed with the Twins.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who turns 32 on Sunday, makes his first start of the spring for the Astros. He appeared in 24 games, starting 23, and posted a 4.21 ERA and 1.252 WHIP in 104.2 innings last season. He was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, but has been plagued by nagging injuries the last two years.

It will also be the 2022 Grapefruit League debut for two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. He last pitched on July 7 before he was shut down for the season with forearm soreness. He was dominant when available, with a 1.08 ERA and 0.554 WHIP in 92 innings over 15 starts.

